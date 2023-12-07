Road rage driver wanted after opening fire on another vehicle on Pennsylvania highway: police

article

Authorities in Montgomery County are searching for a road rage driver who they say fired multiple shots at another vehicle on a highway exit ramp Thursday morning.

Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police's Philadelphia station were called to the exit ramp from Matsonford Road to I-476 around 10 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say the victim reported being involved in a road rage incident with the driver of a white Chevy Impala who fired three times at the victim's passenger's side door.

No one was injured in the shooting that police say unfolded as the victim was exiting the highway. The wanted vehicle was last seen heading west on I-476, police say.

A witness reported seeing a newer model white Impala with dark tinted windows and Pennsylvania tags being driven by a stock Black male between the ages of 35-40.

Anyone with information about the road rage shooting, or the suspect's whereabouts should contact Pennsylvania State Police immediately.