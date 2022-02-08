Philadelphia man accused of road rage shooting in Montgomery County

article

A Philadelphia man is accused of shooting a driver in an apparent road rage incident last month on a highway in Montgomery County.

Keith Choice, 31, was taken into custody on Tuesday after police said he shot another driver on the northbound side of State Route 309 in late January.

According to investigators, a 65-year-old man was driving in the far left lane when Choice pulled up next to him and fired a single shot that hit the victim in the right upper arm.

Police said the bullet narrowly missed striking the victim's neck. He was treated for "moderate injuries" at Abington Hospital.

In a preliminary update, authorities did not share what may have sparked the road rage shooting.

Authorities on Tuesday night said Choice is pending arraignment at a Montgomery County jail.

