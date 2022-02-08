Police searching for drivers connected to two fatal hit-and-runs in Philadelphia

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for two drivers involved in separate hit-and-runs on Jan. 21, 2022.

At approximately 8:55 p.m. in Eastwick, a 47-year-old woman was found unresponsive on the northbound side of the highway in the grass median near 2700 Island Avenue. She was transported to Presbyterian Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Police are looking for the driver of an older model Honda Civic that sustained damage to the hood and the right side of the windshield. The car was discovered two blocks away from the scene of the crash.

The second incident took place at 11:30 p.m. at Broad and Allegheny Avenue in North Philadelphia. Desiree Jainlett, 50, was walking on Broad Street after getting off of the bus. As she was crossing the street, the driver hit her and then the median while she was still on the hood of the car, police say.

Police in Philadelphia are searching for the driver of an older Honda Civic involved in a hit-and-run in Eastwick (left) and the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run in North Philadelphia (right).

After stopping on the northbound lanes of Broad Street, the driver and two passengers fled the scene, leaving the car behind.

Jainlett was taken into surgery at Temple Hospital for a fractured skull and internal injuries where she later died.

Police are searching for three men relating to the second incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police’s Accident Investigation District at 215-685-3180.

