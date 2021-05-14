Philadelphia man arrested for fatal broad daylight shooting of 25-year-old, police say

article

A Philadelphia man is facing murder charges after police said he shot and killed another man in broad daylight over a week ago.

Detectives on Friday announced the arrest of 21-year-old Nasir Watson who they believe fatally shot 23-year-old Eric Fuller just before 3 p.m. on May 4.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of North 23rd Street where they found Fuller unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Fuller was taken to Temple University Hospital by police where he died just after 3 p.m.

Police said Watson was arrested on Thursday and charged with Fuller's murder.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter