Philadelphia man arrested for triple shooting in Norristown

Norristown police have arrested and charged a man for his role in a triple shooting Monday night.

The incident happened at approximately 11:10 p.m. when Norristown Police were dispatched to 505 Green Street for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police found two female victims with multiple gunshot wounds. Both were flown to Penn Presbyterian Hospital for treatment and are listed in stable condition.

An investigation revealed that the incident began when Brian Cole, 38, of the 1100 block of West Venago Street in Philadelphia, became upset with the mother of his child for barring him from her apartment.

While walking to the Norristown Transportation Center, Cole encountered the three victims, who are friends of his child’s mother. An argument ensued between Cole and one of the victims.

Cole left the area but returned with a 9mm handgun. Cole fired 13 rounds at the victims, who were either inside or standing next to a vehicle.

Two of the three victims were struck multiple times. Cole was located and arrested at the transportation center while still possessing the 9mm handgun.

Cole has been charged with three counts of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, persons not to possess a firearm and related offences.

