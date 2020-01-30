Philadelphia man charged in Camden County home invasion, stabbing

article

Authorities say a Philadelphia man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly forced his way into a Camden County home last week and repeatedly stabbed another man.

James Dunlap was also charged with burglary, aggravated assault and weapons counts stemming from the Jan. 23 attack in Woodynne. It wasn't known Thursday if he's retained an attorney.

A witness told authorities that the 52-year-old Dunlap repeatedly stabbed a 64-year-old man in the upper body and assaulted another person in the home.

Dunlap was arrested Tuesday in Logan, New Jersey by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.