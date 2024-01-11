Philadelphia man charged in December hit-and-run that left woman with skull fracture

article

A Philadelphia man was charged in a December hit-and-run that police say left a woman with a fractured skull and other severe injuries.

Investigators believe Curtis Moss, 33, was behind the wheel of a Nissan that struck a 25-year-old woman on the 2200 block of North Broad Street on Dec. 29.

Police say the Nissan was found days later on the 3800 block of North 18th Street, two miles away from where the violent crash happened.

Moss was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and related crimes.