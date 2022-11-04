Philadelphia man charged for stalking, nearly blinding ex-girlfriend in attack

article

A Philadelphia man has been arrested, charged and faces up to 40 years in prison for an attack on a woman he used to date.

The Department of Justice says 45-year-old Victor Ortiz has been charged with stalking and assault.

According to a federal indictment, Ortiz followed his ex-girlfriend, who is a federal employee in Philadelphia, into her office on May 4. Before they reached her office, Ortiz allegedly threw a substance on her face and torso, causing her skin to burn.

Authorities say the attack temporarily blinded the woman in her left eye and caused severe pain and scarring on her body.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Officials also say Ortiz placed a GPS tracker on the woman's car to stalk her. After law enforcement removed the device, Ortiz was caught on camera allegedly attempting to place a second GPS tracker on her vehicle in July.

"The charges against Victor Ortiz allege behavior that is dangerous, terrorizing and abhorrent," said U.S. Attorney Romero. "Everyone deserves to feel safe as they go about their daily lives: at home, while at work, and in transit; and intimate partner violence can sometimes be the most terrifying kind because someone who knows you well can strike any part of your routine. Thank you to our partners with Homeland Security Investigations for their dedicated work on this case."

If found guilty, Ortiz could face a maximum of 40 years in prison.