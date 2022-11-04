Police: Shooting at Torresdale Wawa leaves man injured, store damaged

Police are investigating a shooting at a Philadelphia Wawa that left a man injured and the store damaged by gunfire.

Authorities say the shooting occurred around 4:15 a.m. at the Wawa located at Frankord Avenue and Academy Road in Torresdale on Friday morning.

Law enforcement officials tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that a licensed gun owner was in the store when he noticed a man staring at him and he said something.

According to investigators, the other man pulled out a gun and fired shots.

Police say the bullet grazed the licensed gun owner before going through the Wawa's back door to the front door, shattering the glass.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Two spent shell casings were discovered outside the doorway and a bullet went through a trashcan on the other side of the store, authorities say.

The man who was shot is in stable condition, per police.

The shooting comes amid concerns that Wawa is moving out of the Philadelphia area due to crime after two Center City locations closed their doors, citing safety concerns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.