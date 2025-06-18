'City of Champions' mural honoring Eagles Super Bowls unveiled in Northeast Philly

The Brief The "City of Champions" mural can be found on the side of Spike's Trophies in Northeast Philadelphia. The artwork commemorates both of the Eagles' recent Super Bowl wins. The mural was created by artist David McShane in connection with Mural Arts Philadelphia.



Philadelphia's latest mural celebrates the Eagles' two most recent Super Bowl victories.

The ‘City of Champions’ mural was unveiled in Northeast Philadelphia and features artwork of key players from each Super Bowl win.

What we know:

The "City of Champions" mural was unveiled on the side of Spike's Trophies on Grant Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.

The mural was created by artist David McShane in connection with Mural Arts Philadelphia.

The artwork features key players from Super Bowl LII and LIX, including Nick Foles, Jalen Hurts, Brandon Graham, and Jason Kelce in a Mummer's costume.

The urban canvas is still big enough to hopefully add more Super Bowl victories to the mural.

Local perspective:

Philadelphia was named the best city for street art by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice for the second year in a row, beating out 20 other U.S. cities.

The award is largely owed to Mural Arts Philadelphia, the nation's largest public art program.

Since its inception in the 1980, Mural Arts has produced over 4,000 murals across the city, many of which are still on display.