Philadelphia mandates curfew beginning 8 p.m. Saturday

Philadelphia officials have again set a curfew Saturday which will expire at early Saturday in the wake of continued protests demanding change after the death of George Floyd.

Consistent with recent curfew over the week, Saturday's curfew will begin at 8 p.m. and will remain in place until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Residents will only allowed to leave their homes to go to work, to seek medical attention, or to seek help from police.

Much of the center of the city remains closed off except to residents and business owners as well as those providing or receiving essential services.

While peaceful protests have remained, most of the violence and looting the city experienced over the weekend has subsided. Like many cities across the country, Philadelphia saw peaceful demonstrations honor of George Floyd divulge into violence, rioting and looting.

