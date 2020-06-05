DA: Delaware County man hurled racial slurs during peaceful rally

article

A man is facing charges after he was captured on video hurling racial slurs and directing threats at protesters during a peaceful rally on Sunday, prosecutors announced.

Brian Setnick, 60, of Aston, is charged ethnic intimidation, making terroristic threats and harassment, according to the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.

The alleged incident happened at the intersection of Pennell Road and Concord Road in Aston around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say Setnick was driving a Jeep Wrangler, while he was recorded shouting the slurs and threats.

According to witnesses, as a result of his shouting, the man nearly caused a collision with another vehicle.

Seven witnesses reported feeling personally threatened by the words and actions, prosecutors said.

“At a time when our communities cry out for tolerance and healing, this defendant chose to use vile and hateful language to threaten peaceful protestors. Because of the great work of the Aston Police Department and the continued bravery of those that raised their voice for equality and refused to be silenced, he will be brought to justice,” said District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

