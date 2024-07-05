Philadelphia mass shooting: 7 shot, 1 killed in Southwest Philly

The festivities of July Fourth took a horrible turn in Southwest Philadelphia as gunfire broke out, killing one person and injuring six others.

The violence unfolded near 60th Street and Kingsessing Avenue Thursday night, around 11:30, according to sources.

One person died in the shooting, while six others went to different hospitals. Sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley a 14-year-old took a rideshare to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

No other details were released regarding the circumstances of the shooting.

This is a developing story.

