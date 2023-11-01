Philadelphia mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker shares vision for city's future

Democratic candidate for Philadelphia mayor Cherelle Parker, in an interview at FOX 29 for an upcoming broadcast, said she believes voters have heard her and her Republican opponent, David Oh, tackle the issues despite not having a head-on-head network televised debate in the general election.

Parker said Wednesday, "I think the public has and will continue to (hear the issues debated) from now until the polls close."

Parker, 51-years-old, said public safety is a top priority including the hiring of 300 police officers and using new ways to draw applicants. Cherelle Parker said, "How about you incentivize then via pay? How about we find a way to package homeownership here in Philadelphia, home repair opportunities here in Philadelphia? We do everything we can."

Parker supports what she calls the "legal form of stop and frisk" by police and said the National Guard will have a role in tacking the challenges in Kensington. FOX 29 pressed Parker on the role of the National Guard in a community like Kensington where drugs are openly used and sold. Parker argued, "I will tell you that we will have a police commissioner who shares my vision of using all legal and constitutional tools available to enforce our public safety and public health."

With a seven to one advantage in Democratic registration, Parker is a favored to beat David Oh. She supports stronger gun laws, including the reporting of lost and stolen weapons, and said she will work with state leaders to find more money for schools. She predicted she’ll anger some. "Our public safety and health would be our number one priority and some people will be extremely angry with me for the changes and challenges we are going to have to make," she said.

FOX 29 will broadcast interviews with Democrat Cherelle Parker and Republican David Oh this Friday evening at 10:30.