Philadelphia mayoral candidate Derek Green suspends campaign

Former Philadelphia City Councilman & mayoral candidate Derek Green has suspended his campaign for mayor.

In an announcement on social media, Green said it has been an honor and privilege to run for mayor in his hometown.

"Words cannot adequately express the appreciation I have for my family, supporters, and campaign staff, who have been by my side throughout this journey," he said in a statement, "What we were able to accomplish together on this campaign was significant, and I look forward to continuing that work as a citizen."

Green becomes the second candidate to withdraw from the election, with his suspension coming just days after Maria Quiñones Sánchez suspended her campaign.

The news of his campaign suspension also comes just two days after Green and six other mayoral candidates participated in a debate hosted and moderated by FOX 29.

Green was first elected to the Philadelphia City Council in 2015, where he served on several committees.

The Temple University Law school graduate lives in the Mount Airy section of Philadelphia with his wife and son.