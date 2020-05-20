Philadelphia middle school teacher starts adopt a senior Facebook group for Class of 2020

A Philadelphia middle school teacher launched a Facebook page where you can adopt a senior from the Class of 2020 as a show of support for students that missed out on important milestones due to COVID-19.

Kelli Wyatt came up with the Facebook group, "Adopt A High School Senior 2020."

"It could be a card, an email, some people sent stuffed animals, a balloon array, while some sent monetary gifts, some sent gifts for registries for college," Wyatt told FOX 29.

Parents request to join the group and they post a bio along with a few pictures of their child. Each student can have up to three adopters.

Interest has been so high that Wyatt created a separate scholarship fund that's already exceeded $25,000.

"I'm overwhelmed with joy. I couldn't have scripted if I wanted to. It just goes beyond my wildest dreams," Wyatt said.

Twin brothers Samuel and Solomon Johnson attend Roxborough High School. Sam is class valedictorian and was supposed to give the commencement address. Solomon was slated to be the master of ceremonies. Now, graduation will be virtual, but they say this is a really nice pick me up.

"It doesn't matter if you know them. It shows they still care about you," Solomon said.

___

