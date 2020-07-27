Philadelphia NAACP president facing calls for resignation after sharing anti-Semitic meme

The president of the Philadelphia National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is under fire after he was accused of sharing an anti-Semitic meme on Facebook.

The image, which features and offensive caricature of a Jewish man, was reportedly shared by Philadelphia NAACP Rodney Muhammad last week.

(WARNING: Images in the video above may be offensive)

The Anti-Defamation League has characterized the image as a hate symbol and say it mistakenly attributed a quote to Voltaire when it actually came from a neo-nazi.

The quote reads, "To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize."

Advertisement

The image also features pictures of Ice Cube, DeSean Jackson, and Nick Cannon, who have all come under fire in recent weeks for anti-Semitic comments.

FOX 29 has reached out to Muhammad for comment, but have not heard back.

In statements made to Billy Penn, Muhammad removed the post and said he didn't realize the image included in the meme was offensive to Jewish people.

“To be real honest with you, I didn’t even pay attention to the picture,” he said.

Rodney Muhammad

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia has called for Muhammad's resignation. They released the following statement late last week.

"On Thursday, Rodney Muhammad, President of the Philadelphia NAACP, intentionally initiated the spread of anti-Semitism on his Facebook page. This vile behavior from a civic leader is incredibly dangerous for Jewish communities across the world. The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia deplores Mr. Muhammad’s actions, and calls on the NAACP to remove him from his position immediately. Hate speech and the repulsive, purposeful spread of anti-Semitic imagery and messages can never be tolerated. It is important, now more than ever, for Jewish and Black communities to unite and work together to combat racism and bigotry in all their forms."

Editors Note: FOX 29 does not normally show symbols of hate. After conversations with the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, FOX 29 has decided to show the image for educational purposes.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP