Philadelphia named a top summer travel destinations for 2025

The Brief Philadelphia came in seventh place for WalletHub's "Best Summer Travel Destinations" for 2025. The report is based on value, accessibility, and experience. Atlanta earned the top spot.



Who says you need to travel far to have the best summer this year?

Those who live in the Philadelphia area are only a short drive, or even just a walk, away from one of the country's top spots for travel.

What we know:

Philadelphia was named in the Top 10 for WalletHub's list of the "Best Summer Travel Destinations" for 2025.

The report was not just based on popularity, but also on value, accessibility, and experience.

The "City of Brotherly Love" earned the No. 7 spot thanks to its wealth of cultural institutions, historical sites, and easy flight access, especially from East Coast and Midwest cities.

Atlanta, Washington D.C. and Orlando rounded out the top three, followed by Honolulu, Tampa and Austin.

Dig deeper:

WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe said cost-conscious planning is key to longer, more fulfilling vacations.

"Choosing a destination that’s not only entertaining but also affordable is important when travel, dining, and activity costs have surged so much in recent years," she said.

The study’s methodology factors in not just prices, but how easy it is to get to each location and how much travelers can actually do once they arrive — from water parks and boat tours to live music venues and quality restaurants.

