2 shot overnight in Chester, no arrests reported

The Brief Two people were hospitalized after a shooting overnight Tuesday in Chester. The shooting erupted around 11:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of West 9th Street. No arrests have been reported.



Two people were hospitalized after a shooting overnight Tuesday in Chester.

What we know:

Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 1100 block of West 9th Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds and brought to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators worked through the night, combing the crime scene for evidence.

What we don't know:

The condition of the two shooting victims is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been reported, and police have not released a description of a suspect.