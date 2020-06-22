Philadelphia officer who died of COVID-19 laid to rest Monday

article

Philadelphia police laid to rest one of their own on Monday.

Officer Jose Novoa passed away from complications related to COVID-19 on June 3.

Novoa, 62, was a 27-year veteran of the department and worked in the 9th District. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and two granddaughters.

Monday's funeral service was be held at the Deliverance Evangelistic Church. The services were closed except to a limited number of attendees due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

Last week, Lieutenant James Walker was laid to rest after he too succumbed to the virus back in April.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP