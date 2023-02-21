Philadelphia officials, university leaders set to address deadly shooting of Temple officer

article

Philadelphia officials and leaders from Temple University are set to address the deadly shooting of a university police officer in a press conference, according to authorities.

Mayor James Kenney will be joined by Temple University President Dr. James Wingard, Temple University Public Safety Director Dr. Jennifer Griffin, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, District Attorney Larry Krasner and Staff Inspector Ernest Ransom from the Homicide Unit at a press conference scheduled for Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

The press conference comes just days after Temple University Police Officer Chris Fitzgerald, 32, was fatally shot during a struggle with a suspect on 18th and Montgomery Avenue in North Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Authorities later arrested and charged 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer of Buckingham Township in connection with the officer's shooting death.

Fitzgerald, a husband and father of four, is being remembered as a "one of a kind" person who wanted to make a difference in his community.

The deadly shooting is raising more concerns about safety at and around Temple University, which has been riddled with violent crime.

Temple University released the following statement about Officer Fitzgerald's death, saying, in part:

"Officer Fitzgerald gave his life to selflessly serve and defend this community. The courage and bravery he displayed highlights the day-to-day sacrifice made by our Temple University police officers to keep our community safe. This loss leaves an enormous hole in all of our hearts. He was a father, a husband, a son, a colleague and a friend."

A viewing for Officer Fitzgerald will be held Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at John F. Givnish Funeral Home on Academy Road. A second viewing will be held Friday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at The Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on Race Street. The funeral service will immediately follow the second view and internment will be held at Forest Hills Cemetery.

The press conference will be streamed live on FOX 29.com and in the FOX 29 News app.