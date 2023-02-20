Deadly shooting of Temple University officer sparks further questions about campus safety

The deadly shooting of a Temple University police officer has once again called into question the safety of the school's besieged North Philadelphia campus.

Officer Chris Fitzgerald was shot to death during a struggle with a suspect on 18th Street and Montgomery Avenue Saturday night. Authorities later captured 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer at his home in Buckingham Township, over 20 miles away from where the deadly shooting occurred.

Pfeffer charged with Murder, Homicide of Law Enforcement Officer, Evading Arrest, and related charges, according to police officials. He was also charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking, Theft-Receiving Stolen Property, VUFA, and related charges in connection with a carjacking police say followed the shooting.

The deadly shooting of Officer Fitzgerald, a husband and father of four, sent shockwaves through a campus and community that's become all too familiar with gun violence. FOX 29's Chris O'Connell caught up with 22nd District Captain Michael Goodman, his district oversees patrols on and off Temple's campus.

"I would say it's definitely safe to send your child to Temple University," Goodman said. "We acknowledge the fact that our area does face some challenges, Temple University Police acknowledge the fact that our area has some challenges."

Goodman, a Temple graduate himself, says the Philadelphia Police Department works hand-in-hand with Temple University Police and often times overlap patrol areas to help keep students and residents of the area safe.

"The only thing we can do is arm them with the information because the reality of the situation is a small amount of people that are doing the large amount of things effecting the community," Goodman said.

The crux of the challenge for both departments comes in staffing shortages that continue to impact the amount of officers on foot patrol. Meanwhile, the Temple University student community has demanded more transparency about crimes that occur just outside the school's so-called patrol zone.

"At the end of the day, we are all grieving and that's something that's a commonality we are experiencing right now, the grief and the loss," Goodman said.