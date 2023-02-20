Outpouring of support follows tragic shooting death of Temple officer: 'The community loved Chris'

An outpouring of support from Philadelphia and beyond has followed in the wake of the tragic shooting death of Temple University police officer Chris Fitzgerald.

Officer Fitzgerald was fatally shot during a struggle with a suspect on 18th Street and Montgomery Avenue Saturday night. Authorities later captured the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer, at his home in Buckingham Township, over 20 miles away from where the deadly shooting occurred.

Family, friends and community members have visited a growing memorial to Officer Fitzgerald in the days since his death. Joshua Perez, a friend who spoke to FOX 29, called Fitzgerald "one of a kind" and described him as someone who "wanted to make a difference in the community."

Fitzgerald, 32, was a husband and a father to four children. A GoFundMe page that was started to help support his grieving family has topped $300k.

"What he did was he embodied that balance of being a good police officer and at the same time loving and respecting people of an at-risk community," Pastor Juan Merrero told FOX 29.

The Fraternal Order of Police shared funeral arrangements for Officer Fitzgerald on Monday, that includes two viewings that will be held on Thursday night and Friday morning before the funeral. The police union says it will also host a fundraiser event on Thursday.

"He was always open to help anybody, he just was a loving person," Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Billal said.

Outside of Philadelphia, media giant Barstool Sports worked with Temple University's Police Department to design a memorial shirt with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the Fitzgerald family.

"The community loved Chris and the officers loved Chris, and that can't be faked, that has to be authentically real," Merrero said.