Sources: Suspect in deadly shooting of Temple officer previously charged with making terroristic threats

Law enforcement sources tell FOX 29 that an 18-year-old suspect accused of gunning down a Temple University police officer was previously charged as a juvenile with making terroristic threats against a local high school.

Officer Chris Fitzgerald was shot to death during a struggle with a suspect on 18th Street and Montgomery Avenue Saturday night. Authorities later captured a suspect, identified as 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer, at his home in Buckingham Township, over 20 miles away from where the deadly shooting occurred.

Pfeffer was transported to Philadelphia Police headquarters where he was charged with Murder, Homicide of Law Enforcement Officer, Evading Arrest, and related charges, according to police officials. He was also charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking, Theft-Receiving Stolen Property, VUFA, and related charges in connection with a carjacking police say followed the shooting.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by FOX 29, the suspect was seen in video surveillance firing a handgun at the officer after a foot pursuit and brief struggle.

The affidavit goes on to say that when Officer Fitzgerald fell to the ground, the suspect stood over him and fired 'several more shots into the face and head area.'

The District Attorney’s office says Pfeffer searched the officer’s pockets and tried to take his gun, and then carjacked another person.

Pfeffer can allegedly be heard on the video saying, ''Give me the keys, or I’ll kill you," during the carjacking. He then fled the scene in that vehicle.

The affidavit goes on to say that the suspect was later picked up by his mother at 29th Street and Ridge Avenue, and driven to their home in Bucks County where he was taken into custody Sunday morning. Pfeffer was identified by his brother, who the affidavit states was with Pfeffer when Officer Fitzgerald initially tried to stop him.

Multiple sources confirm to FOX 29 that Pfeffer was charged as a juvenile in 2022 with making terroristic threats. A source confirms those charges stem from a threat made against Central Bucks South High School in Warrington in November 2021.

The threat caused the school to be evacuated, and the students were sent home early. A spokesperson for the Central Bucks School District said Pfeffer was a student in the district until Sept. 2019.

An outpouring of support from Philadelphia and beyond has followed in the wake of the tragic shooting death of Temple University police officer Chris Fitzgerald.

Family, friends and community members have visited a growing memorial to Officer Fitzgerald in the days since his death. Joshua Perez, a friend who spoke to FOX 29, called Fitzgerald "one of a kind" and described him as someone who "wanted to make a difference in the community."

Fitzgerald, 32, was a husband and a father to four children. A GoFundMe page that was started to help support his grieving family has topped $300k.

The Fraternal Order of Police shared funeral arrangements for Officer Fitzgerald on Monday, that includes two viewings that will be held on Thursday night and Friday morning before the funeral. The police union says it will also host a fundraiser event on Thursday.

"The community loved Chris and the officers loved Chris, and that can't be faked, that has to be authentically real," Fitzgerald's uncle Pastor Juan Merrero said.