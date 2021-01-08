Philadelphia opens first mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Center City on Friday

Philadelphia hopes to innoculate around 15,000 home healthcare workers beginning Friday at the city's first mass vaccination cite in Center City.

The pop-up clinic will be held at the Philadelphia Convention Center starting at 8:30 a.m. Officials say the clinic is designed to administer as many as 4,500 vaccines a day.

Home healthcare workers who may not be affiliated with larger healthcare systems that administered doses will be able to receive the COVID-19 starting Friday.

More clinics are planned for areas around the city in the days and weeks ahead to help Philadelphia reach herd immunity "quickly and safely."

According to the latest data, Philadelphia has inoculated more than 31,000 people with the first dose of the highly effective coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine rollout has been sluggish so far, which prompted health commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley to estimate that it would take another 12 months to vaccinate most of the city's population.

"In a city of 1.6 million people, this is not enough. At this rate it will take more than 12 months to vaccinate the entire city population," Dr. Farley said.

Philadelphia expects to receive just under 20,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on a weekly basis in January.

Dr. Farley says the issue surrounding the number of doses is not unique to Philadelphia.

"We're getting the same per capita as every other place in the country. There's not enough doses to go around the country," he said.

