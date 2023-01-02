Philadelphia police: 30th Street Station evacuated on New Year's Day after suspicious device located
PHILADELPHIA - Police say 30th Street Station in Philadelphia was temporarily evacuated on New Year's Day due to a suspicious device.
According to Philadelphia police, the device was found inside 30th Street Station between platforms five and six around 10:42 p.m.
Authorities say Amtrak Police located the device and the station was subsequently evacuated.
Pennsylvania State Police arrived on location to assist with blocking access to 30th Street from I-76, according to officials.
Police say the bomb squad responded at 10:43 p.m. and cleared the device as non-explosive.
No additional details were released by authorities.