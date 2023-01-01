Philadelphia New Year's Eve shootings leave 9 people shot, including 2 teens

article

Philadelphia began the New Year with more violence as at least eight separate shootings erupted in stark contrast to the city's 2023 celebrations.

The first shooting of the year was sparked by a domestic dispute in the city's Frankford section just an hour after the ball dropped. Police say a man was shot twice by the woman he was attacking at the time.

Several more shootings rang out over the next few hours as at least five more victims were struck by gunfire, including an 87-year-old woman. They are all said to be in stable condition.

MORE HEADLINES:

A double shooting in North Philadelphia left two teens injured in the early morning hours of New Year's Day. The 18-year-old and 15-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the legs and arms.

A 26-year-old man is critical condition after being shot in the neck in Strawberry Mansion around 2 a.m. A male suspect is being sought by police.

Police say only one arrest has been made in the eight overnight shootings as several investigations are underway.