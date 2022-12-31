Philadelphia police: Teen driver wanted for murder after 78-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run

A violent crash claimed the life of a 78-year-old grandmother, and now police are searching for an erratic driver they say left her for dead on a Philadelphia street last week.

Jovan Lowe, 18, is wanted for murder, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene and related charges.

Police say Lowe was fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle when he smashed into another vehicle on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

A 78-year-old woman identified as Julia Abraham was sitting inside as the vehicle came crashing into the driver's side. People inside a nearby business rush outside to help, but Abraham succumbed to her injuries a short time later.

Video shows Lowe crash into a parked car and continue on two tires into Abraham's vehicle. The stolen vehicle then tumbles down the street, leaving a trail of debris as it struck five total parked vehicles.

Lowe, as well as a passenger, were able to evade police by fleeing the scene on foot, according to investigators.

Police issued an arrest warrant for the suspect Saturday, the day after Abraham's family gathered for an emotional candlelight vigil to mourn the 78-year-old.

"We have to bury my grandmom because somebody wanted to do crazy things," Zakeysha Hall said. "She's all we had, we're suffering, we need her."

Jovan Lowe, 18



The stolen vehicle has been recovered, but no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.

