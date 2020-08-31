Philadelphia police ask for help locating missing 13-year-old girl

article

Police in Philadelphia are asking the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Officials say Cheyenne Jones was last seen leaving her home on the 6300 block of Cottage Street about 8:30 on the morning of August 28th.

Cheyenne is described as 5’1” and weighing about 100 pounds. She has hazel eyes and black, braided hair. She was seen wearing a blue tank top, tights and multi-colored sneakers.

Police ask anyone with information regarding Cheyenne’s whereabouts to please contact Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP