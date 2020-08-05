Philadelphia Police ask for help locating missing 14-year-old girl

article

Police in Kensington are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl and ask for assistance in the search.

According to officials, 14-year-old Aurianna Hilton was last seen Monday, August 3rd, between 11 a.m. and noon. She was last seen on the 2100 block of East Auburn Street.

Aurianna is described as 5’4” and weighing 125 pounds. She has a small build, brown eyes and black, braided hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt decorated with red skulls, black denim jean shorts, black socks and she was wearing black, low-top sneakers.

Officials say Aurianna has a medical issue.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Aurianna is asked to call East Detective Division at 215-686-3243 or call 911.

