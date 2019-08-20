Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Richard Ross resigns, mayor announces

Mayor Kenney says Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross is resigning over new allegations of sexual harassment and racial and gender discrimination against others in the department.

“Today, Commissioner Ross tendered his resignation. I am disappointed, because he’s been a terrific asset to the Police Department and the City as a whole," Mayor Kenney said.

Kenney added, “New allegations of sexual harassment as well as gender and racial discrimination among the rank and file have recently been brought to my attention. While those allegations do not accuse Commissioner Ross of harassment, I do ultimately believe his resignation is in the best interest of the Department.

“Last summer, the City implemented a new sexual harassment prevention policy and a series of internal reforms designed to prevent workplace discrimination and harassment throughout the government. While rolling out a new policy understandably takes time, I do not believe the Police Department has taken the necessary actions to address the underlying cultural issues that too often negatively impact women—especially women of color. I will be enlisting the help of an independent firm to investigate the recent allegations and to make recommendations to overcome some of the discrimination and harassment within the Department."

Ross has been with the Philadelphia Police Department since 1989 and was appointed police commissioner in January 2016. Ross served in a number of roles, working in Patrol, Special Operations, Detective Bureau, Homicide and Internal Affairs.

As of now, Christine M. Coulter will act as commissioner for the Philadelphia Police Department, officials confirmed.

Advertisement

Ross’ resignation is effective immediately.

Details on the allegations against others in the department weren't made available. Ross didn't immediately return a message seeking comment from FOX 29.

News of the resignation comes less than a week after a police shooting and 8-hour standoff in North Philadelphia.

