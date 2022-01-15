Philadelphia Police Department increases patrol near places of worship amid Texas hostage situation

article

The Philadelphia Police Department says that it is keeping an eye on developments from the hostage situation happening at a Texas synagogue.

The department announced in a tweet that it was "monitoring the hostage situation at a Colleyville, TX Synagogue" Saturday evening.

According to officials, there was no indication of the incident having ties to the Philadelphia area.

However, as a result, the Philadelphia Police Department did increase patrols around area synagogues and places of worship.

Police in Texas have been negotiating with a man who took at least four hostages during a services at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville. Colleyville is a city in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

It is currently unclear whether the man is armed.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter