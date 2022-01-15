Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Police Department increases patrol near places of worship amid Texas hostage situation

Updated 5:39PM
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department says that it is keeping an eye on developments from the hostage situation happening at a Texas synagogue

The department announced in a tweet that it was "monitoring the hostage situation at a Colleyville, TX Synagogue" Saturday evening.  

According to officials, there was no indication of the incident having ties to the Philadelphia area.

However, as a result, the Philadelphia Police Department did increase patrols around area synagogues and places of worship. 

Police in Texas have been negotiating with a man who took at least four hostages during a services at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville. Colleyville is a city in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. 

It is currently unclear whether the man is armed. 

