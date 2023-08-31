Philadelphia police identify 12-year-old boy killed, as friends gather to remember him

The 12-year-old boy found shot and killed inside a trash can in West Philadelphia has been identified as Hezekiah Bernard. Police are searching for his killer, as friends and his mentor honored his life.

"He's gone but he ain't never going to be forgotten," said 16-year-old Jyshair Montgomery during a balloon release in West Philadelphia Thursday evening. It was held in memory of 12-year-old Hezekiah Bernard known to friends as "Hezzy".

"1, 2, 3! Long live Hezzy," screamed the crowd. Montgomery was among hundreds who came out after learning that an unidentified body found last week was their friend.

"I thought he just wasn't answering the phone, but I wind up finding out he was dead and they put him in a dumpster. Like that was out of pocket and it really hurt," said Montgomery.

Philadelphia police, during a press conference, outlined a tragic timeline of events. Beginning August 22nd, a Housing Authority sanitation worker picked up a plastic trash container on the 5500 block of Cherry Street. Investigators say the next day, the same worker took the truck back out to gather more trash when the container overturned, revealing the body inside, with a plastic wrap around the head and enclosed in a comforter.

August 24th, the victim's death was ruled a homicide. An autopsy showed he'd been shot in the head.

"The estimated time of death of Mr. Bernard was between the hours of 24 and 36 hours prior to being discovered on August 23rd," said Deputy Commissioner Joel Dales.

Police say fliers were posted with a description of the victim, and August 29th, family members identified the child.

Pastor Aaron Campbell, with Level Up Philly, says Hezekiah had been with the mentorship organization for a little over a year.

"So well-mannered, bright eyes and when you looked inside you saw there's a hunger to see the world," he said of Hezekiah. He had the kids gather at the Level Up building for the balloon release and a safe place to express their grief.

"Hezzy, he was my little brother. I cry a lot. I cry a lot because I looked at him like my own blood," said 14-year-old Skye Smith. "He's so young. Just why? That's my question."

Police say Hezekiah was in the custody of DHS. They're urging anyone with information that can help find whoever killed Hezzy to contact police.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.