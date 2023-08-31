Boy, 12, found dead in trash can had been shot, Philadelphia police say

Philadelphia police are investigating the murder of a young boy after his body was found in a trashcan last week.

Hezekiah Bernard, 12, was found dead in a trash can on the 5500 block of West Cherry Street back on Aug. 23.

Around 8 a.m. on Aug. 22, police say a Philadelphia Housing Authority Sanitation worker moved a plastic trash container and placed it inside a sanitation truck. The container was then driven to a PHA facility on the 5000 block of Haverford Avenue where it was kept overnight.

The following morning, that same PHA employee drove the same truck and container back to Cherry Street to collect more trash.

During that drive, the container overturned, and the worker discovered Bernard’s remains inside the container. Police say the boy’s head had been wrapped in plastic and a comforter had been placed over him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy later revealed that he had suffered a single gunshot wound to the right side of his head.

Detectives were originally unable to identify the victim, and began passing out flyers showing what the boy was wearing when he was found. Family members later identified the victim as Hezekiah Bernard.

Investigators say they believe Bernard was killed between 24-36 hours before his body was found on Aug. 23.

Police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect or suspects responsible for killing Bernard and placing him in the trash can.

"Mr. Bernard was 12 years old. He was brutally killed and placed in a trashcan," said Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Ernest Ransom. "The focus of this investigation is the swift apprehension of those involved in his senseless death."

It is unknown where Bernard was fatally shot, as police say they have not yet discovered a crime scene.