Philadelphia police investigate 'suspicious' death of man in Feltonville

Philadelphia police are investigating the death of a man, they say, is suspicious.

Officers responded to the intersection of B Street and Wyoming Avenue, in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia, Saturday evening, around 6:45.

They found a man, of an undetermined age, lying face down in the grass of a cemetery, when they arrived. According to officials, there were no visible signs of trauma.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police say an investigation is underway. Authorities believe the death is suspicious.

