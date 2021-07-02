Police: 3 men wounded in Olney shooting

article

Three men were wounded in a shooting in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood, according to police.

It happened on the 200 block of West Duncannon Avenue around 7 p.m. Friday.

Police say a 24-year-old man was shot twice in the leg and foot and taken to Einstein Medical Center.

A 37-year-old man was shot once in the leg and drove himself to the hospital. A 33-year-old man was also shot in the foot and suffered a graze wound to the thigh and took himself to the hospital.

According to police, the investigation revealed the two men who took themselves to the hospital shot each other. Police believe the motive for the shooting has to do with an arson last month in the area.

All three victims were listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

