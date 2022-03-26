Philadelphia police investigating incidents that left at least 9 injured across the city over the weekend

article

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are looking into several violent incidents over the weekend that left at least 9 people injured.

Friday, March 25

According to Philadelphia police, officers with the 25th District responded to the 1200 block of West Silver Street around 9:54 p.m.

A 26-year-old man was found inside a residence on the 2700 block of North 11th Street with multiple gunshot wounds, police say.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he is in stable condition, according to officials.

At 10:44 p.m., officers responded to the 7900 block of Roosevelt Boulevard and found a 28-year-old with a graze wound to the chest, authorities say.

Officials say, the shooting incident happened on the 2600 block of Ryan Avenue and the victim is in stable condition at Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital.

Saturday, March 26

At 12:30 a.m., a shooting victim flagged down police on the 3600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard with a gunshot wound to the buttocks, according to police.

Authorities say the shooting happened near Harbison Avenue and Comly Street and the man is at Albert Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.

One hour later, officers with the 16th district responded to a call for a shooting victim in a vehicle at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, police say.

According to police, the shooting happened on the 5100 block of Haverford Avenue and a 25-year-old man was shot in the thigh.

He is in stable condition, police say.

___

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Officials say a 40-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a car on the 2300 block of North 22nd Street around 1:33 a.m.

According to authorities, a person was driving southbound on 22nd Street when it veered left hitting the man standing at his trunk.

Police say the crash caused a chain reaction with several other parked cars.

The man is at Temple University Hospital with severe injuries to his legs, according to police.

At approximately 3:13 a.m., officers responded to the 9400 block of Lansford Street and found a 32-year-old man with a stab wound in the back, police say.

According to officials, he was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he is in stable condition.

Hours later at 1:56 p.m., a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back showed up at the emergency room at Temple University Hospital by private vehicle, police say.

According to police, the man was injured in a shooting around 3:30 p.m. at D and Cambria Streets.

He is listed in stable condition, according to authorities.

Sunday, March 27

At 1:00 a.m.m a 40-year-old woman was shot in the leg on the 4700 block of Chester Avenue, according to authorities.

Officials say police transported her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she is in stable condition.

In the 18th District, police say a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg on the 1000 block of Shackamaxon Street just before 2 a.m.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he is in stable condition.

Police say investigations into all of the incidents are active and ongoing.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter