Sources: Man killed in apparent road rage shooting in Upper Darby

article

A man has died after he was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident in Upper Darby Friday morning, law enforcement sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley.

The incident began around 8 a.m. on the 600 block of Lansdowne Avenue near Upper Darby High School.

Sources say the victim, a 56-year-old man, was found unconscious behind the wheel of a vehicle at Lansdowne Avenue and Winding Way. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to sources.

The scene where the victim was found was not far from Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School.

Upper Darby police had issued an alert to residents on Facebook Friday morning that Lansdowne Avenue was closed between Garrett Road and Huey Avenue for a police investigation.

Law enforcement sources say investigators have ‘pretty good video’ of the incident. There is no word on any arrests or a description of a suspect at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are expected to release more information Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 29 for updates.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter