Police: Undercover officer injured after being shot at in Southwest Philadelphia
article
PHILADELPHIA - An undercover officer is home recovering after his car was shot at overnight in Southwest Philadelphia, according to authorities.
Police say the car he was in was hit by a bullet on the driver's side around 2:30 a.m. near S 58th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard.
According to authorities, the officer was injured from shattered glass.
The extent of the officer's injuries remains unknown.
An investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
___
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Father of 4 killed in apparent road rage shooting in Upper Darby, police say
- Funeral details released for Pennsylvania state troopers killed in I-95 crash
- Police identify man, 33, shot and killed in Kensington Friday morning
- Child at bus stop spotted Megan’s Law registrant taking photos of teen girl, police say
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement