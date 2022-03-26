Police: Undercover officer injured after being shot at in Southwest Philadelphia

article

An undercover officer is home recovering after his car was shot at overnight in Southwest Philadelphia, according to authorities.

Police say the car he was in was hit by a bullet on the driver's side around 2:30 a.m. near S 58th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard.

According to authorities, the officer was injured from shattered glass.

The extent of the officer's injuries remains unknown.

An investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

