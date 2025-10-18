One man dead, another hospitalized in separate overnight Philadelphia shootings

The Brief Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened early Saturday in Philadelphia. One man was killed after a shooting inside a home on South 54th Street in Southwest Philadelphia. Another man walked into Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with gunshot wounds and is in stable condition.



Philadelphia police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred just hours apart early Saturday morning, leaving one man dead and another hospitalized.

What we know:

Investigators say the first incident occurred around 5:21 a.m. inside a residence on the 1100 block of South 54th Street. Officers from the 12th District responded to reports of a shooting and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police drove the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:44 a.m. Authorities have not released a motive or identified any suspects, and the Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

In a separate incident, at approximately 3:08 a.m., a 39-year-old man arrived at Penn Presbyterian with gunshot wounds to the groin and left thigh. Investigators say it’s unclear where that shooting occurred, and no suspect information has been released. The victim is listed in stable condition, and the Shooting Investigation Group is handling that case.

Both investigations remain active and ongoing, police said.