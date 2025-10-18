Suspect shoots man after waiting outside bathroom at Philly birthday party: police

The Brief A man was shot in the chest around 5:22 a.m. Saturday. The shooting happened during a birthday party at a suspected speakeasy on South 54th Street. The suspect ran away from the scene and remains at large.



An early-morning birthday celebration inside a Southwest Philadelphia speakeasy was interrupted by violence Saturday when an altercation near a restroom ended with a man shot in the chest, according to police.

What we know:

Philadelphia police say 12th District officers responded to the 1100 block of South 54th Street around 5:22 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Investigators believe the shooting happened during a birthday gathering at what’s being described as a speakeasy-type location.

According to police, one man was waiting for another to exit a restroom when a confrontation broke out. The altercation quickly escalated into a brief scuffle, and the victim was shot once in the chest.

The suspect ran away from the scene and has not been found. He’s described as a Black male, about 5′1″ tall, with dreadlocks.

The victim was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery and remains in critical condition, officials said.