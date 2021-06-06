Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia police looking for missing Germantown mother, two children

The missing mother and her two children have not been seen since Thursday.

PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for your help finding a young mother and her two children who have gone missing from Germantown.

Regina Strickland, 20, and her two-year-old son Hassan as well as her five-month-old  daughter Jayann were last seen around 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Police say they were on School House Lane at Child First Services, but never came home.

If you know where they are call police. 

