Philadelphia police looking for missing Germantown mother, two children

Police are asking for your help finding a young mother and her two children who have gone missing from Germantown.

Regina Strickland, 20, and her two-year-old son Hassan as well as her five-month-old daughter Jayann were last seen around 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Police say they were on School House Lane at Child First Services, but never came home.

If you know where they are call police.

