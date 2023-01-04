Police: Man dies after being shot multiple times in parking lot of Olney Dunkin'

Philadelphia homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that left a man dead in the parking lot of a Dunkin on Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 4700 block of North Broad Street in the city's Olney section around 1 a.m.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, officers found a man lying next to a car in the parking lot with gunshot wounds to his torso, arms and head.

Medics pronounced the man dead at Einstein Hospital, authorities say.

Small says the man was discovered lying next to a Lincoln Towncar with the door open.

Police say four spent shell casings were discovered in the parking lot and two were discovered in the Lincoln.

The victim, who is currently listed as a John Doe, is believed to be in his 30s, according to Small.

No additional details were released by police at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.