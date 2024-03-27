Philadelphia police offering free wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai owners amid high targeted thefts

Philadelphia police are going old school to stop high-tech thieves who are targeting Hyundai and Kia vehicles. It’s all a part of OWL, Operation Wheel Lock.

Anyone in the city with a Kia or Hyundai can take advantage of it at absolutely no cost!

"Imagine coming out and getting ready to go to work? You’re running a little bit late and all of a sudden your vehicle is not there?" said Captain Kelly Robbins, Philadelphia Police Department.

Philly cops are trying to stop thieves in their tracks by going old school and giving out free car locks because criminals are targeting Kias and Hyundais around the country and in the city.

They say the cars can be stolen without a key.

"It’s not just about having the resources, it's also about making life better for our residents," said the captain.

The Philadelphia Police Department will give a free lock to any Philadelphian with the most targeted car, a Hyundai or Kia made between 2012 to 2022.

On the first day of the operation, officers in the First District gave out more than a dozen to people like Carolyn Thinner.

"Oh I think it’s great. It’s great I missed the last one. Got here too late," said Carolyn Thinner, South Philly.

So this time she made sure to get a new lock to replace the one that’s 15 years old.

"I’ll feel more comfortable because a lot of times, with the parking situation, your car is parked around the corner. Sometimes a block and a half away so this will give me a little more comfort," she said.

John Dawson also showed up to get his lock and says he’ll put it on as soon as he gets home.

"It’s just added security for the car, you know, and it’s a nice option that the police are affording us so I’d like to thank them," said John Dawson, South Philly.

All you need to do to get your free lock is show up at any police station. it doesn’t even need to be in your own district, just make sure you bring your license and your registration, and you’ll walk away with a free lock for your Kia or Hyundai!