Philadelphia police officer, 3 others hospitalized after violent crash

Philadelphia police say several people, including one of their own, are lucky to be alive after a serious crash in the city's Callowhill neighborhood overnight.

The officer was on his way to assist a fellow officer when his patrol vehicle collided with an SUV at the intersection of 5th and Callowhill streets around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Both the patrol vehicle and the SUV, which had four people inside at the time, suffered heavy damage due to the crash.

Police say the jaws of life had to be used to cut everyone out of their vehicles, but fortunately no one has suffered fatal injuries.

The 34-year-old officer and three passengers from the SUV, a 26-year-old woman and two teen boys, were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

It is still unknown who had the right of way at the intersection, according to police, who say it is also unclear if the officer had his lights activated.