Delco officials ignored alleged inappropriate behavior leading to sexual harassment: federal lawsuit

A new federal lawsuit claims Delaware county officials ignored alleged inappropriate behavior by the county's former director of emergency services allowing the behavior to escalate into assault.

Timothy Boyce, who served as the county's Director of Emergency Services, was accused of allegedly kissing an employee and grabbing her backside earlier this year.

The accusations led to charges from the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office of indecent assault, simple assault, and harassment. The AG's Office also charged Boyce with indecent assault and harassment after a second victim came forward.

Boyce was fired from his role as director of emergency services back in May 2024.

The lawsuit that was filed this week by an alleged victim, claims several county and other officials didn't do enough to protect female staffers.

The victim's attorney tells FOX 29 that if county officials had done their job, his client would not have been assaulted.

Boyce's attorney has denied any sexual contact.

Delaware County released the following statement reiterating that Boyce was fired because of his behavior.

"While we generally do not comment on pending litigation, we can confirm that the safety, security, and well-being of every County employee remain a top priority. Harassment, discrimination, and retaliation are not tolerated at the County, and County Council is committed to maintaining a safe work environment for all employees."