Philadelphia police officer hospitalized after crash in Hunting Park

A Philadelphia police officer was hospitalized Wednesday morning after being involved in a car crash in Hunting Park, according to police.

The crash happened near Old York Road and West Erie Avenue shortly before 6 a.m., the Philadelphia Police Department said.

FOX 29's Bob Kelly said the crash happened when a Philadelphia police officer was rushing a gunshot wound victim to a nearby hospital. A SEPTA police officer took both the officer and the gunshot victim to Temple Hospital.

Another car with significant front-end damage was seen near the intersection of West Erie Avenue. Police have not reported any additional injuries at this time.

No information has been provided on the condition of the victims.

