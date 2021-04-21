Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia police officer hospitalized after crash in Hunting Park

Published 
Updated 2 mins ago
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Philadelphia police officer injured following crash in Hunting Park

A Philadelphia police officer was taken to the hospital following a crash Wednesday morning in Hunting Park.

HUNTING PARK - A Philadelphia police officer was hospitalized Wednesday morning after being involved in a car crash in Hunting Park, according to police.

The crash happened near Old York Road and West Erie Avenue shortly before 6 a.m., the Philadelphia Police Department said. 

FOX 29's Bob Kelly said the crash happened when a Philadelphia police officer was rushing a gunshot wound victim to a nearby hospital. A SEPTA police officer took both the officer and the gunshot victim to Temple Hospital.

Another car with significant front-end damage was seen near the intersection of West Erie Avenue. Police have not reported any additional injuries at this time.

A police officer was injured during a crash Wednesday morning in Hunting Park, police said.

No information has been provided on the condition of the victims.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter