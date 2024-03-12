Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia police officer praised for saving lives of students shot at SEPTA bus stop

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:25AM
Doctors credit the Christian Rodriguez for stopping the bleeding long enough to keep the teens alive as they were rushed to the hospital after being shot at a SEPTA bus stop last week.

PHILADELPHIA - Eight students were wounded when shooters opened fire at a SEPTA bus stop last week, but police say they are all lucky to be alive thanks to a fellow officer.

"This officer's quick-thinking and application of a tourniquet may have saved the lives of many of the young people who were shot that day," Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel announced during a press conference Monday.

His name is Christian Rodriguez, and doctors credit him for stopping the bleeding long enough to keep the teens alive as they were rushed to the hospital.

FOX 29 first met Rodriguez back in 2019 when he was praised for helping a student tie his necktie just in time for his graduation day.

The officer became a beacon of hope yet again when chaos and tragedy struck his city, leaving seven teenage boys and a teen girl hit by gunfire while waiting to board a SEPTA bus.

Around 30 shots were brazenly fired towards the group of students by three masked shooters caught on surveillance footage.

7 boys, 1 girl shot at SEPTA bus stop after school

Two of those suspects, identified as 18-year-old Anhile Buggs and Jamaal Tucker, have been taken into custody.

Police say they also recovered a "fully automatic machine gun" that matched bullet cases found at the crime scene. 

A third shooter, along with the suspected driver, are still being sought by police.