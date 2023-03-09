Philadelphia police officer wounded in line-of-duty shooting remains hospitalized due to complications

A Philadelphia police officer who was shot in the line of duty in February remains in the hospital after experiencing complications.

Two Delaware County men were charged in the shooting, including 45-year-old Eric Haynes, who was charged with two counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, and related charges.

Authorities say Haynes was one of two passengers inside a car driven by Ernest Reed, 45, that was pulled over on the 200 block of North 60th Street on February 8.

During the traffic stop, investigators believe Haynes tried to leave the scene and was stopped by Philadelphia Police Officer Giovanni Maysonet, officials say.

According to police, Maysonet and Haynes got into a physical struggle. Haynes allegedly fired at least two shots that hit Maysonet in the chest of his bulletproof vest and an unprotected part of his abdomen.

"It’s in that moment in that split second that Officer Maysonet is trying to get the defendant to turn around that shots are fired, you can see all of that on the body-worn camera," Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore said.

In an audio recording of the incident obtained by FOX 29, Officer Maysonet is heard saying, "I think I'm shot twice. Tell my family I love them if I don't make it."

Maysonet's partner drove him to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he was initially placed in critical condition but survived.

A GoFundMe for Maysonet says the officer remains in the intensive care unit due to complications.

The five-year veteran of the force is a father of two and his loved ones are attempting to raise $20,000.

Donations can be made to the fundraiser here.