Philadelphia police officer wounded in PHL shooting released from hospital

The Philadelphia police officer injured after he was struck by gunfire Thursday night at Philadelphia International Airport was released from the hospital Saturday.

Raul Ortiz, 60, a 20-year veteran of the force, went home to his family after being treated for a gunshot to his arm in a shooting with suspects involved with a car theft in the airport parking garage, authorities said.

Ortiz and his partner, Richard Mendez, were just reporting for duty Thursday night when they heard the sound of glass shattering and attempted to intervene in a car break-in inside the parking garage. Police say that intervention turned into a confrontation with a suspect who opened fire on the officers.

Mendez, was shot multiple times and killed in the gunfire.

Ortiz was taken to the hospital after taking a bullet to his arm.

Philadelphia police officers waited at attention Saturday afternoon as Ortiz was discharged from Jefferson Hospital. Ortiz will continue to receive treatment for the gunshot wound.

Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford says President Biden called him Friday to give his condolences to the entire police department. President will also get in touch with Officer Mendez family.

"We’re thankful for today’s release of our hero officer, Raul Ortiz and hopeful that he’ll make a full recovery," Philadelphia FOP Lodge 5 President, John McNesby, said. "Like officer Ortiz, we’re all mourning the loss and death of our colleague and friend, officer Richard Mendez. We pray and offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fellow Philadelphia police officers."

Commissioner Stanford confirmed in a Friday afternoon press conference that a suspect was also shot during the incident, but fled the scene in a black Dodge Durango before more officers arrived. A short time after the shooting, police believe that same Dodge Durango arrived at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and dropped off the wounded suspect.

That suspect was pronounced dead a short time after he was dropped off and has since been identified as 18-year-old Jesus Herman Madera-Duran.

A reward for tips and information leading to an arrest of suspects involved in Thursday night’s shooting has grown to $184,500.

No arrests have yet been made, officials say.